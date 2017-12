Newport's Mark O'Brien will miss the match after this red card against Lincoln City

Newport County will be without defender Mark O'Brien who was sent-off in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Lincoln City at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles dropped to 11th in the table and face a tough trip to a fifth-placed Wycombe who lost at Coventry.

The hosts have the advantage of an extra day's preparation after playing on Friday evening.

"After our home form the away match might be just what we need," sais Exiles boss Michael Flynn.