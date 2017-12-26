National League
Ebbsfleet2Bromley1

Ebbsfleet United 2-1 Bromley

Ebbsfleet continued their rise up the National League standings, moving up to ninth in the table, with a home win over Bromley.

Jack Powell and Danny Kedwell struck the goals as Fleet made it 10 points from their last four matches to move into ninth place, above Bromley on goal difference.

Powell gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead when he fired home Kedwell's lay-off but Bromley were level inside four minutes thanks to Louis Dennis, who finished off some good work from George Porter.

Ebbsfleet were quick to respond, though, with Luke Coulson rattling the crossbar before Powell tapped home from close range in the 29th minute after Coulson's shot had been saved.

Coulson struck the frame of the goal again in the second half before home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore produced two late saves to deny Brett Williams and Dennis and secure the win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 1AshmoreBooked at 90mins
  • 24Magri
  • 6Clark
  • 11WestonSubstituted forShieldsat 78'minutes
  • 3ConnorsSubstituted forMcCoyat 45'minutes
  • 5Winfield
  • 4Rance
  • 8Drury
  • 7PowellSubstituted forBushat 90'minutes
  • 25Coulson
  • 9Kedwell

Substitutes

  • 2McCoy
  • 10McLean
  • 13Miles
  • 17Shields
  • 26Bush

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 4ReesSubstituted forChorleyat 86'minutes
  • 6Holland
  • 16Sterling
  • 10Dennis
  • 8RaymondSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
  • 14HiggsBooked at 82mins
  • 17WanadioSubstituted forMekkiat 72'minutes
  • 18Porter
  • 19Johnson
  • 23Woolfenden

Substitutes

  • 5Chorley
  • 9Williams
  • 11Mekki
  • 15Johnson
  • 24Vose
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
1,567

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Bromley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Bromley 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Chris Bush replaces Jack Powell.

Booking

Nathan Ashmore (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Ben Chorley replaces Josh Rees.

Booking

Jordan Higgs (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Sean Shields replaces Myles Weston.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Adam Mekki replaces Luke Wanadio.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Brett Williams replaces Frankie Raymond.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 2, Bromley 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Marvin McCoy replaces Jack Connors.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Bromley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 2, Bromley 1. Danny Kedwell (Ebbsfleet United).

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Bromley 1. Louis Dennis (Bromley).

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Bromley 0. Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

