Gateshead 2-2 Hartlepool United

Scott Barrow grabbed a double as Gateshead drew with 10-man Hartlepool in their Boxing Day clash.

The hosts started brightly, with Danny Johnson going close in the second minute, but it was Pools who went ahead in the 17th minute when Liam Donnelly scored from the spot after Rhys Oates had been fouled in the box.

Hartlepool were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute when defender Blair Adams was shown his second yellow card.

Things went from bad to worse for Craig Harrison's men when Barrow scored from 25 yards to register his first goal for the club and level things up in first-half stoppage time.

Barrow then put Gateshead in front six minutes after the break when he found the net from 30 yards, but Michael Woods equalised in the 72nd minute.

Both sides had chances to win it in the closing stages as Woods' effort was cleared off the line by Theo Vassell after goalkeeper Dan Hanford had denied Devante Rodney

Johnson's header was brilliantly kept out by Scott Loach at the other end, but Pools held on to claim their first point in five games.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.