Gateshead 2-2 Hartlepool United

Scott Barrow grabbed a double as Gateshead drew with 10-man Hartlepool in their Boxing Day clash.

The hosts started brightly, with Danny Johnson going close in the second minute, but it was Pools who went ahead in the 17th minute when Liam Donnelly scored from the spot after Rhys Oates had been fouled in the box.

Hartlepool were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute when defender Blair Adams was shown his second yellow card.

Things went from bad to worse for Craig Harrison's men when Barrow scored from 25 yards to register his first goal for the club and level things up in first-half stoppage time.

Barrow then put Gateshead in front six minutes after the break when he found the net from 30 yards, but Michael Woods equalised in the 72nd minute.

Both sides had chances to win it in the closing stages as Woods' effort was cleared off the line by Theo Vassell after goalkeeper Dan Hanford had denied Devante Rodney

Johnson's header was brilliantly kept out by Scott Loach at the other end, but Pools held on to claim their first point in five games.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 21HanfordBooked at 15mins
  • 12TinklerBooked at 63mins
  • 5ByrneBooked at 15mins
  • 7YorkBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 67'minutes
  • 3Barrow
  • 4KerrSubstituted forVassellat 48'minutes
  • 9Johnson
  • 19Hannant
  • 8Peniket
  • 10Burrow
  • 16PennSubstituted forPrestonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Montgomery
  • 2Vassell
  • 11Preston
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 24Williams

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 3AdamsBooked at 41mins
  • 9CassidyBooked at 58mins
  • 14Woods
  • 11Oates
  • 21RodneySubstituted forWatsonat 89'minutes
  • 12Franks
  • 17Deverdics
  • 18Hawkins
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 70mins
  • 23Laing

Substitutes

  • 4Featherstone
  • 10Thorne
  • 27Simpson
  • 28Watson
  • 30Adeloye
Referee:
Andrew Miller
Attendance:
3,538

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 2, Hartlepool United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 2, Hartlepool United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Keith Watson replaces Devante Rodney.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Preston replaces Russell Penn.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Hartlepool United 2. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).

Booking

Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Patrick McLaughlin replaces Wes York.

Booking

Robbie Tinkler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Hartlepool United 1. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Theo Vassell replaces Fraser Kerr.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Blair Adams (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.

Booking

Blair Adams (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Wes York (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Hartlepool United 1. Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Neill Byrne (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dan Hanford (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
