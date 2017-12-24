Barrow v Wrexham

Barrow are 17 places behind second-placed Wrexham, but are in a better vein of form than their Welsh visitors.

Saturday's 2-1 win at Woking was their third in the past five games.

Wrexham's home draw with promotion rivals Dover means they have dropped four points in their last two matches, but they still trail leaders Macclesfield by only two points.

"Barrow had a good win on Saturday and will be a tough test for us," said Wrexham boss Dean Keates.