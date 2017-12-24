National League
Barrow15:00Wrexham
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Wrexham

Barrow are 17 places behind second-placed Wrexham, but are in a better vein of form than their Welsh visitors.

Saturday's 2-1 win at Woking was their third in the past five games.

Wrexham's home draw with promotion rivals Dover means they have dropped four points in their last two matches, but they still trail leaders Macclesfield by only two points.

"Barrow had a good win on Saturday and will be a tough test for us," said Wrexham boss Dean Keates.

Tuesday 26th December 2017

  • BarrowBarrow15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient13:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00WokingWoking
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • ChesterChester15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00BromleyBromley
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00FyldeAFC Fylde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2513663124745
2Wrexham2512762318543
3Dover25119533171642
4Sutton United2512673532342
5Aldershot25118638261241
6Dag & Red24117639271240
7Boreham Wood24109534221239
8Bromley2510874032838
9Tranmere24107731191237
10Ebbsfleet2481153425935
11Maidenhead United2581073435-134
12Maidstone United239772529-434
13Woking23103103032-233
14Halifax258892932-332
15Hartlepool2587102530-531
16Gateshead237972822630
17Fylde227873329429
18Eastleigh2561183337-429
19Barrow2577113033-328
20Leyton Orient2576123341-827
21Chester2449112240-1821
22Torquay2547142238-1619
23Guiseley2339112041-2118
24Solihull Moors2545162142-2117
