Chester 0-2 Guiseley

Guiseley moved above relegation rivals Chester in the National League with an impressive victory at the Deva Stadium.

The home side were stunned as early as the fourth minute when Callum McFadzean found the top corner from distance with a rasping shot past Sam Hornby.

Chester's afternoon got worse after a quarter of an hour when Ryan Astles dallied in possession and James Roberts intercepted before slotting in.

Matters nosedived further for Marcus Bignot's strugglers when Lathaniel Rowe-Turner was given a straight red for an ugly lunge on Roberts.

Guiseley remained on top in the second half to record their first win in 10 matches and lift themselves above Chester on goal difference - although both sides are eight points adrift of safety.

Chester

  • 28Hornby
  • 18Jones
  • 6Astles
  • 17Dawson
  • 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 26mins
  • 31Gough
  • 4James
  • 21ShawSubstituted forMahonat 75'minutes
  • 29Hall-Johnson
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forArcherat 65'minutes
  • 10HannahSubstituted forAkintundeat 33'minutes

  • 2Halls
  • 7Mahon
  • 8Turnbull
  • 20Akintunde
  • 30Archer

Guiseley

  • 1MaxtedBooked at 80mins
  • 36Harvey
  • 38Crookes
  • 5Palmer
  • 15McFadzeanBooked at 76mins
  • 39RobertsSubstituted forCorreiaat 89'minutes
  • 28LenighanBooked at 46mins
  • 17PurverBooked at 31mins
  • 6Lawlor
  • 30Fondop-TalomSubstituted forOdejayiat 83'minutes
  • 2Brown

  • 12Correia
  • 19Odejayi
  • 33Koue Niate
  • 34Holden
  • 37Hughes
Karl Evans

Match ends, Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.

Substitution, Guiseley. Raul Correia replaces James Roberts.

Substitution, Guiseley. Kayode Odejayi replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.

Jon Maxted (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Callum McFadzean (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Chester FC. Craig Mahon replaces Tom Shaw.

Substitution, Chester FC. Jordan Archer replaces Harry White.

Simon Lenighan (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.

First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.

Substitution, Chester FC. James Akintunde replaces Ross Hannah.

Alex Purver (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Chester FC) is shown the red card.

Goal! Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2. James Roberts (Guiseley).

Goal! Chester FC 0, Guiseley 1. Callum McFadzean (Guiseley).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

