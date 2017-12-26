Chester 0-2 Guiseley

Guiseley moved above relegation rivals Chester in the National League with an impressive victory at the Deva Stadium.

The home side were stunned as early as the fourth minute when Callum McFadzean found the top corner from distance with a rasping shot past Sam Hornby.

Chester's afternoon got worse after a quarter of an hour when Ryan Astles dallied in possession and James Roberts intercepted before slotting in.

Matters nosedived further for Marcus Bignot's strugglers when Lathaniel Rowe-Turner was given a straight red for an ugly lunge on Roberts.

Guiseley remained on top in the second half to record their first win in 10 matches and lift themselves above Chester on goal difference - although both sides are eight points adrift of safety.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.