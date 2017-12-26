National League
Boreham Wood0Sutton United4

Boreham Wood 0-4 Sutton United

Sutton ended Boreham Wood's 12-match unbeaten run in the National League with a stunning victory at Meadow Park.

Jamie Collins opened the away side's account from the penalty spot after Jamie Turley had fouled Tom Bolarinwa in the box.

Paul Doswell's men then effectively secured the three points on stroke of half-time thanks to a double whammy.

Home midfielder Keiran Murtagh was sent off for a professional foul on Craig Eastmond in the box, and this time it was Nicky Bailey who stroked in the penalty and the 10 men wilted in the second half.

Bolarinwa released Eastmond, who outfoxed Grant Smith in a one-on-one to make it 3-0, and the midfielder added a fourth late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 8ChampionBooked at 45mins
  • 17TurleyBooked at 31mins
  • 2Smith
  • 7ShakesBooked at 46mins
  • 19BalantaSubstituted forJarvisat 59'minutes
  • 11AndradeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forChesmainat 78'minutes
  • 10MurtaghBooked at 45mins
  • 4Ricketts
  • 15JeffersSubstituted forTurgottat 59'minutes
  • 6Stephens

Substitutes

  • 12Johnson
  • 21Burbidge
  • 23Turgott
  • 25Chesmain
  • 26Jarvis

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 16Bailey
  • 27DownerBooked at 34mins
  • 6Collins
  • 15EastmondSubstituted forTaylorat 79'minutes
  • 20WrightSubstituted forCoombesat 63'minutes
  • 30Bolarinwa
  • 22Walton
  • 8DavisSubstituted forSpenceat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 14Dundas
  • 3Thomas

Substitutes

  • 9Lafayette
  • 10Coombes
  • 11Cadogan
  • 17Spence
  • 23Taylor
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
455

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 4.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Craig Eastmond.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Noah Chesmain replaces Bruno Andrade.

Booking

Daniel Spence (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 4. Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Daniel Spence replaces Kenny Davis.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 3. Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Adam Coombes replaces Tommy Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Blair Turgott replaces Shaun Jeffers.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Aaron Jarvis replaces Angelo Balanta.

Booking

Ricky Shakes (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 2.

Dismissal

Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the red card.

Booking

Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 2. Nicky Bailey (Sutton United).

Booking

Simon Downer (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 1. Jamie Collins (Sutton United).

Booking

Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
