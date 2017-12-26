Boreham Wood 0-4 Sutton United

Sutton ended Boreham Wood's 12-match unbeaten run in the National League with a stunning victory at Meadow Park.

Jamie Collins opened the away side's account from the penalty spot after Jamie Turley had fouled Tom Bolarinwa in the box.

Paul Doswell's men then effectively secured the three points on stroke of half-time thanks to a double whammy.

Home midfielder Keiran Murtagh was sent off for a professional foul on Craig Eastmond in the box, and this time it was Nicky Bailey who stroked in the penalty and the 10 men wilted in the second half.

Bolarinwa released Eastmond, who outfoxed Grant Smith in a one-on-one to make it 3-0, and the midfielder added a fourth late on.

