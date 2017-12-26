Leyton Orient 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient continued their resurgence with a home National League victory over high-flying Dagenham.

Second-half goals from Josh Coulson and Macauley Bonne earned Orient a fourth successive win in all competitions - having previously gone 15 league games without a victory.

After a scoreless first half, Coulson broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when he headed home James Dayton's cross.

Dayton almost added a second from a free-kick soon after before turning provider again to set up Bonne to make it 2-0 in the 59th minute, with the striker netting at the second attempt.

