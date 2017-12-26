National League
Leyton Orient2Dag & Red0

Leyton Orient 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient continued their resurgence with a home National League victory over high-flying Dagenham.

Second-half goals from Josh Coulson and Macauley Bonne earned Orient a fourth successive win in all competitions - having previously gone 15 league games without a victory.

After a scoreless first half, Coulson broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when he headed home James Dayton's cross.

Dayton almost added a second from a free-kick soon after before turning provider again to set up Bonne to make it 2-0 in the 59th minute, with the striker netting at the second attempt.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 2Caprice
  • 18Coulson
  • 23Clay
  • 3Widdowson
  • 25Happe
  • 4LawlessBooked at 76mins
  • 7McAnuff
  • 27DaytonSubstituted forSendles-Whiteat 84'minutes
  • 10MooneySubstituted forHarroldat 66'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 6Sendles-White
  • 19Koroma
  • 22Moncur
  • 24Harrold

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 29Howells
  • 4Doe
  • 17Boucaud
  • 19Ling
  • 5Robson
  • 6RobinsonSubstituted forLokkoat 70'minutes
  • 10FerrierBooked at 81mins
  • 14Sparkes
  • 25Whitely
  • 23CheekSubstituted forKandiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Howell
  • 9Kandi
  • 13Moore
  • 18Lokko
  • 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
5,125

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jamie Sendles-White replaces James Dayton.

Booking

Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Alex Lawless (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Michael Cheek.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Kevin Lokko replaces Matt Robinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces David Mooney.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
