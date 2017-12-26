Match ends, Leyton Orient 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Leyton Orient 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge
Leyton Orient continued their resurgence with a home National League victory over high-flying Dagenham.
Second-half goals from Josh Coulson and Macauley Bonne earned Orient a fourth successive win in all competitions - having previously gone 15 league games without a victory.
After a scoreless first half, Coulson broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when he headed home James Dayton's cross.
Dayton almost added a second from a free-kick soon after before turning provider again to set up Bonne to make it 2-0 in the 59th minute, with the striker netting at the second attempt.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 2Caprice
- 18Coulson
- 23Clay
- 3Widdowson
- 25Happe
- 4LawlessBooked at 76mins
- 7McAnuff
- 27DaytonSubstituted forSendles-Whiteat 84'minutes
- 10MooneySubstituted forHarroldat 66'minutes
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 1Grainger
- 6Sendles-White
- 19Koroma
- 22Moncur
- 24Harrold
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 29Howells
- 4Doe
- 17Boucaud
- 19Ling
- 5Robson
- 6RobinsonSubstituted forLokkoat 70'minutes
- 10FerrierBooked at 81mins
- 14Sparkes
- 25Whitely
- 23CheekSubstituted forKandiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Howell
- 9Kandi
- 13Moore
- 18Lokko
- 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 5,125
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jamie Sendles-White replaces James Dayton.
Booking
Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alex Lawless (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Michael Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Kevin Lokko replaces Matt Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces David Mooney.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.