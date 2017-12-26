Eastleigh 1-1 Torquay United

National League
Eastleigh and 10-man Torquay played out a draw at Silverlake Stadium on a frustrating day for both sides.

The hosts had the better of a tight first half, but the closest they came against Gary Owers' organised outfit was a Paul McCallum header that hit the bar.

Torquay seized the advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half, Jamie Reid slotting in nicely after a foul on Ruairi Keating had prompted the award.

The Gulls' advantage was weakened when George Dowling was sent off for a second yellow after a foul on Sam Wood after 64 minutes.

Cavanagh Miley turned home Chris Zebroski's cut-back to level after 73 minutes, but the second-from-bottom visitors held on for a point.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 2Hoyte
  • 7Wood
  • 19Hollands
  • 11ZebroskiSubstituted forMcAllisterat 83'minutes
  • 9McCallum
  • 17Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forYeatesat 58'minutes
  • 22BoyceBooked at 47mins
  • 24Miley
  • 26MatthewsSubstituted forConstableat 70'minutes
  • 27Howe

Substitutes

  • 8Constable
  • 10Yeates
  • 15Obileye
  • 18McAllister
  • 30Shaw

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 2EfeteBooked at 40mins
  • 3Davis
  • 10KeatingSubstituted forGoslingat 76'minutes
  • 5McGinty
  • 4Lathrope
  • 8Young
  • 19ReidSubstituted forPittmanat 76'minutes
  • 21Davey
  • 24DowlingBooked at 64mins
  • 26Andresson

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 9Pittman
  • 11Gosling
  • 22Gnabouyou
  • 27Myrie-Williams
Referee:
Savvas Yianni
Attendance:
2,092

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Chris Zebroski.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Gosling replaces Ruairi Keating.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Jamie Reid.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 1. Cavanagh Miley (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. James Constable replaces Sam Matthews.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to George Dowling (Torquay United) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Mark Yeates replaces Bradley Hudson-Odoi.

Booking

George Dowling (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 0, Torquay United 1. Jamie Reid (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Torquay United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Torquay United 0.

Booking

Michee Efete (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

