Macclesfield Town 2-1 FC Halifax Town

Tyrone Marsh's second-half header saw National League leaders Macclesfield come from behind to beat Halifax.

Tom Denton put the Shayman ahead in the 11th minute when he latched onto a free header for his ninth goal of the season.

Danny Whitehead levelled for the Silkmen with a header in first-half stoppage time to leave the match all square at the break.

Denton had a shot cleared off the line early in the second half before Marsh headed into the bottom corner to earn victory in the 78th minute.

