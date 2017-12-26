Match ends, Aldershot Town 3, Woking 1.
Aldershot Town 3-1 Woking
Shamir Fenelon scored a first-half double as Aldershot moved into third spot in the National League with victory over Woking at the Recreation Ground.
The Shots took the lead when Bobby-Joe Taylor's cross was only half-cleared to Fenelon, who turned and netted with conviction.
Inih Effiong scored a smart half-volley from Joe Ward's centre to equalise quickly for the Cards and the same player then hit the crossbar in a frantic opening phase.
But Fenelon took his second well, beating Nathan Baxter in a one-on-one after latching on to a through ball by Scott Rendell.
The second half was crowned by a real Christmas cracker of a goal as Manny Oyeleke sealed Aldershot's win by smashing in their third off the bar.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 11MensahSubstituted forBozierat 89'minutes
- 8Oyeleke
- 7FenelonSubstituted forMcClureat 73'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 16Gallagher
- 21FowlerBooked at 41mins
- 22Reynolds
- 27TaylorBooked at 46mins
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 10McClure
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 24Bozier
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 2Ramsay
- 3Ralph
- 10BantonSubstituted forSaraivaat 65'minutes
- 8Isaac
- 5Staunton
- 9Effiong
- 12CarterSubstituted forPhilpotat 71'minutes
- 15WynterSubstituted forJonesat 78'minutes
- 22Ferdinand
- 23Ward
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 6Orlu
- 14Saraiva
- 20Philpot
- 30Wollacott
- Referee:
- David Rock
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 3, Woking 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt Bozier replaces Bernard Mensah.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Joey Jones replaces Jordan Wynter.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jamie Philpot replaces Charlie Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Jason Banton.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Woking 1. Manny Oyeleke (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Bobby-Joe Taylor (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 2, Woking 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Woking 1.
Booking
George Fowler (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Woking 1. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Woking 1. Inih Effiong (Woking).
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Woking 0. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.