Aldershot Town 3-1 Woking

Shamir Fenelon scored a first-half double as Aldershot moved into third spot in the National League with victory over Woking at the Recreation Ground.

The Shots took the lead when Bobby-Joe Taylor's cross was only half-cleared to Fenelon, who turned and netted with conviction.

Inih Effiong scored a smart half-volley from Joe Ward's centre to equalise quickly for the Cards and the same player then hit the crossbar in a frantic opening phase.

But Fenelon took his second well, beating Nathan Baxter in a one-on-one after latching on to a through ball by Scott Rendell.

The second half was crowned by a real Christmas cracker of a goal as Manny Oyeleke sealed Aldershot's win by smashing in their third off the bar.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.