Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Maidenhead United 1-0 Solihull Moors
-
Christian Smith scored the only goal as Maidenhead beat Solihull Moors in the National League.
Smith's header was all that could separate the sides as Maidenhead stayed right in the play-off mix but the visitors remained rooted to the foot of the table.
The hosts had the first real chance as Adrian Clifton's shot was blocked, but Moors hit back and Carl Pentney was forced to make a smart save to deny Akwasi Asante.
Jake Hyde was then forced off through injury for the Magpies with Sean Marks replacing him.
Darren Carter brought a save from Pentney early in the second half but it was Maidenhead who went closest as Jamey Osborn was forced to clear Smith's effort off the line following a corner.
Smith had his goal on the hour mark, however, as he headed home Harry Pritchard's corner.
The two combined in similar fashion 12 minutes later but Smith headed over the bar and Pentney continued his impressive afternoon in the home goal, turning away Osborne's shot from 18 yards in the last 10 minutes.
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 5Massey
- 20Kilman
- 14Pritchard
- 24Goodman
- 23Peters
- 4Odametey
- 17Clifton
- 25SmithBooked at 76minsSubstituted forOwusuat 87'minutes
- 26MulleySubstituted forUpwardat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10HydeSubstituted forMarksat 32'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Emmanuel
- 8Comley
- 9Marks
- 12Owusu
- 19Upward
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 30Kelleher
- 2Green
- 36Osborne
- 22GreenSubstituted forCarlineat 77'minutes
- 18Reckord
- 26Daly
- 7Murombedzi
- 4Carter
- 34Asante
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forStorerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bowen
- 15Martin
- 19Frempah
- 25Carline
- 27Storer
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 1,261
