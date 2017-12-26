Tranmere Rovers 4-1 AFC Fylde

Tranmere boosted their play-off push with an emphatic victory over AFC Fylde.

Ritchie Sutton opened the scoring in the 36th minute, volleying home from James Norwood's header.

He made it 2-0 just before the break, collecting the rebound after Jay Lynch could only parry Oliver Norburn's shot.

Connor Jennings fired in from the edge of the area eight minutes into the second half, and, although Jonny Smith curled home a goal for the visitors just before the hour, a second goal from distance from Jennings settled matters with 20 minutes to go.

There was still time for Danny Rowe to hit the crossbar for Fylde, but Tranmere took three points that move them into the top six.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.