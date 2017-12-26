Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, AFC Fylde 1.
Tranmere Rovers 4-1 AFC Fylde
-
- From the section Conference
Tranmere boosted their play-off push with an emphatic victory over AFC Fylde.
Ritchie Sutton opened the scoring in the 36th minute, volleying home from James Norwood's header.
He made it 2-0 just before the break, collecting the rebound after Jay Lynch could only parry Oliver Norburn's shot.
Connor Jennings fired in from the edge of the area eight minutes into the second half, and, although Jonny Smith curled home a goal for the visitors just before the hour, a second goal from distance from Jennings settled matters with 20 minutes to go.
There was still time for Danny Rowe to hit the crossbar for Fylde, but Tranmere took three points that move them into the top six.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 31Clarke
- 2Buxton
- 5McNulty
- 4Sutton
- 32BanksSubstituted forHughesat 70'minutes
- 15NorburnBooked at 65mins
- 10Norwood
- 11Jennings
- 18Mottley-HenrySubstituted forGumbsat 81'minutes
- 9CookSubstituted forMcDonaghat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 25Pilling
- 29Cole
- 24Hughes
- 22McDonagh
- 28Gumbs
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 24Edmundson
- 3Francis-Angol
- 15Grand
- 2Montrose
- 18SmithSubstituted forMcCreadyat 75'minutes
- 12TaylorSubstituted forBondat 74'minutes
- 20TasdemirSubstituted forMuldoonat 58'minutes
- 16Richards
- 9Rowe
Substitutes
- 22Burke
- 14McCready
- 6Bond
- 17Blinkhorn
- 11Muldoon
- Referee:
- Simon Barrow
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, AFC Fylde 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Gerry McDonagh replaces Andy Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Evan Gumbs replaces Dylan Mottley-Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Tom McCready replaces Johnny Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Andy Bond replaces Jason Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jeff Hughes replaces Oliver Banks.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 4, AFC Fylde 1. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Oliver Norburn (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jack Muldoon replaces Serhat Tasdemir.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, AFC Fylde 1. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, AFC Fylde 0. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, AFC Fylde 0. Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Fylde 0. Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.