Chelsea v Stoke City

Stoke's Ryan Shawcross is set to be out for several weeks after limping off during the Boxing Day draw at Huddersfield

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea have no new injury concerns but Antonio Conte may rotate his squad with a trip to Arsenal to come on Wednesday.

Andreas Christensen sat out the win over Brighton through illness and may again miss out, while David Luiz remains injured.

Stoke are facing a defensive crisis with Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Glen Johnson all injured.

Kurt Zouma is ineligible against his parent club, although Erik Pieters may feature after missing two games.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "All Chelsea can do quite simply is keep winning. Their haul of 23 points from the last 30 available, and six home league wins in a row, make them almost the best of the rest, as they and their rivals for a Champions League spot continue to look upwards towards Manchester City.

"How much business the champions complete in January will be interesting to discover.

"Despite a much needed mini-run of four points from six, overall form and history make this game a huge challenge for Stoke, who have only ever registered a single point from nine Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.

"The league's worst defence have already conceded four to Chelsea this season, and with a further depleted back line heading to west London, it could be a long afternoon."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on the future of Eden Hazard: "I'm proud to have him in my team, in my squad, and I'm very happy to work with him.

"He's a really good guy and has a lot of space for improvement, to become one of the best players in the world. But, I repeat, on this issue: this must be a private conversation between the player, the player's agent and the club."

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We are obviously desperate to get a number of key players who are missing through injury back to full fitness.

"Once we do that then I am confident of enjoying a really productive second half of the season.

"Obviously Chelsea will be difficult, but Newcastle straight after, we have to make sure we are ready for that and really kick on in the new year."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Stoke have picked up four points from their festive games so far, but I don't think they will get much out of this one.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v sprint star Darren Campbell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 25 points from a possible 27 in their nine Premier League home games against Stoke (W8, D1).

Stoke have lost 14 of 19 Premier League games against Chelsea (W2, D3), their worst record against any opponent in the competition.

This match is a repeat of Stoke's final Premier League game of 2016, a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Chelsea have conceded just four goals in their last 11 Premier League games, keeping seven clean sheets on the way.

They have lost just once in 15 games in all competitions, winning 11 matches and drawing three.

No team in Europe's top five leagues has scored more league goals via Spanish players this season than Chelsea (20, level with Real Sociedad).

Cesar Azpilicueta has assisted Alvaro Morata for six Premier League goals this season, the joint-most for one Chelsea player to another in a single campaign (level with Cesc Fabregas to Diego Costa in 2014-15, and Frank Lampard to Didier Drogba in 2009-10).

Chelsea have scored a league-high 12 headed goals in the Premier League this campaign.

They haven't lost their final Premier League game in a calendar year since 2011, which ended with a 3-1 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Stoke City

Stoke have conceded 41 goals this season - the most in the Premier League.

The Potters have gone 10 games without a Premier League clean sheet - only Southampton (11 matches) are currently on a longer run.

They haven't won any of their last 16 Premier League games in London (D6, L10), since a 2-1 win at Tottenham in November 2014.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 85% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.