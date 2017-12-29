Liverpool v Leicester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave Philippe Coutinho the captain's armband against Swansea and was rewarded with a man-of-the-match display

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be out until February with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne both remain sidelined, while forward Daniel Sturridge is doubtful due to illness.

Leicester midfielder Daniel Amartey is available again after he was suspended for the Boxing Day defeat to Watford.

Defenders Robert Huth and Danny Simpson and midfielder Matty James all remain out.

Steve Wilson: "Liverpool may be paying an eye-watering sum for Virgil van Dijk, but will consider it worth paying if the Dutchman can offer some leadership and consistency. Klopp's defence must leave Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Co. tearing their hair out as their outstanding efforts are all too often undermined.

"Both these sides have already notched a win apiece from two games this season at the King Power, and both love to attack at pace and in numbers - goals look guaranteed.

"Leicester have actually failed to win any of their last four, whilst Boxing Day's big win over Swansea stretched Liverpool's unbeaten home record to 16 games in league and cup.

"That's a piffling amount compared to the 85-match unbeaten run at Anfield which Leicester came up against in 1981, but the Foxes left with the points (only two back then) after a shock 2-1 victory.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Leicester: "They are still a wonderful counter-attacking team. The first goal they scored against United was, 'wow', a fantastic pass from [Demarai] Gray and [Riyad] Mahrez was in behind waiting for [Jamie] Vardy. It looks quite easy.

"They are fine-tuned and a good football-playing side. That may be the biggest change since Claude Puel [came] in."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on Liverpool: "They are a great team with good defenders, midfield and attacking players. They are a complete team. We have to look after our play and try to play our game against them.

"We had good opportunities and good results recently against big teams like against Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham. We like the big occasion."

The Reds easily saw off Swansea on Boxing Day, helped by a top-class Philippe Coutinho goal in the first few minutes, and I think home advantage will be massive for them in this game - although Leicester are far more dangerous opponents.

I was surprised to see them slip to defeat against Watford after taking the lead and the Foxes have only picked up one point in their past three matches, although that was against Manchester United.

Prediction: 2-0

Leicester beat Liverpool 2-0 in an EFL Cup third round tie in September before the Reds enjoyed a 3-2 victory over them just four days later in the league.

Liverpool haven't lost twice to the Foxes in a single season since 1998-99.

The last three Premier League meetings between these two clubs have seen 14 goals scored.

The Reds have lost three times against Leicester City under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions - more than they have against any other club since he took over.

Liverpool have not lost in 11 league games, which is their joint-best run under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have only conceded three goals in their 10 league games at home this season, which is their joint-best tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign, along with 2006-07.

Liverpool have scored 75 goals in all competitions this season - the only clubs in the top five European leagues with better records are Manchester City and Paris St-Germain, with 77 and 89 respectively.

Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah have either scored or assisted 36 of the 46 goals Liverpool have scored in the Premier League this season, including 17 of the last 19.

Leicester have lost two of their last three league games, as many defeats as in their previous 13 matches.

They have conceded a Premier League-high of 13 goals from set pieces this season (out of a total of 30 goals conceded).

Jamie Vardy has scored six of the last eight goals that Leicester have scored against Liverpool in league.

Claude Puel is unbeaten in all six matches as a manager against Liverpool. He has already taken charge of a winning team at Anfield with Lyon and Southampton.

The last manager to win an away match at Anfield with three different clubs was Martin O'Neill (with Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 77% Probability of away win: 8%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.