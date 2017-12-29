Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (six goals and four assists)

TEAM NEWS

Romelu Lukaku is likely to start despite Jose Mourinho admitting the Manchester United forward is "tired".

United duo Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian are unlikely to feature despite returning to training this week.

Southampton will be without defender Virgil van Dijk, who will join Liverpool on 1 January.

Charlie Austin is suspended, although a hamstring injury may rule him out for the next two months anyway.

Left-back Ryan Bertrand will have his hamstring problem assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Failure to beat either Leicester or Burnley over the past week and a 15-point deficit to local rivals Manchester City has hardly left Jose Mourinho in a festive mood.

"Instead, his Manchester United side will have to try to close the biggest gap ever between the teams in first and second place after 20 games of an English top-flight season.

"Southampton have their own worries despite being flush with cash for the January sales after agreeing to sell Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool. How they spend that money will be key as they try to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manager Jose Mourinho on Romelu Lukaku, who has played every minute of Manchester United's 20 league games this season: "No, I can't (rest him). I see 20 matches in the Premier League, 90 minutes, I think for a striker, any player, it's absolutely incredible.

"Is he unlucky in our box in recent matches? (It was) not a direct influence on just him, but he was in the picture in some of the last goals we concede. Is it a consequence of a player that really needs a little rest? Or is this a consequence of just the occasion?

"The guy is fantastic for me and for the team and gives absolutely everything and I've no criticism."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "Manchester United are a powerful team, but we are in the moment that we have to think more about us and what we have to do on the pitch. This is our reality and can't talk about the other teams.

"Even for Manchester United it is difficult to win many games in a row because the Premier League is really competitive. Everybody is suffering this."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Mauricio Pellegrino's side have won only one of their past 11 league games, and have scored only 12 goals in that spell, so the pressure is on him to improve things quickly.

This is not the game for that to happen, though.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won two of the last three league meetings at Old Trafford, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

They had failed to win in their 19 previous league matches away to Manchester United (D3, L16).

United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games against Saints, after a run of nine games without one.

Manchester United

United have lost just one of their last nine league matches (D2, W6).

Their 2-2 draw with Burnley in their last game was only the second time they have dropped points at home in the league this season.

United kept seven clean sheets in their opening eight league matches, but have kept only three in the 12 games since.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored four goals in his two games against Southampton in all competitions.

Southampton

Southampton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games (D4, L6) and none of the last seven.

An eighth consecutive match without a win would be their worst run in the top flight since a 10-game sequence from November 2004 to January 2005.

They have only won one of their nine away league games this season, drawing three and losing five. Only Swansea have won fewer Premier League points on their travels.

They kept a clean sheet in their first two away league games but have kept none in the seven since.

Shane Long has failed to score in his last 34 matches for club and country.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 71% Probability of away win: 11%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.