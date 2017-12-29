Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Raheem Sterling's goal at Newcastle earned Manchester City a 18th consecutive league win

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye suffered a knock in the defeat against Arsenal in midweek and faces a fitness test.

Joel Ward could again miss out with a groin problem.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has injury concerns in defence after Vincent Kompany limped off against Newcastle.

John Stones returned to training this week but is not expected to be ready for a first-team return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "City look to equal the record winning run in Europe's top five leagues. Bayern Munich, managed by Pep Guardiola, won 19 consecutively in 2013-4.

"The victory at Newcastle was ground out. Again they'll meet determined defending. Palace are better structured under Roy Hodgson. They have pace and power in attack too. This is a tricky one for the leaders. Pep will need to bring in fresh legs.

"They've won 10 of their last 11 against the Eagles and should have enough guile and class to triumph again even if they may need yet another late goal - they've already netted 24 in all competitions in the final 15 minutes of games.

"There's resilience within the brilliance."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We have a few knocks. There's no doubt that when I see the players tomorrow there will be several doubtful. Not necessarily serious injuries, but they may be sufficient to keep them out [against] Man City. The squad is not enormous.

"I know our fans will be back on Sunday to support us in the same way. We'll put out the best 11 we can and those players will be doing their level best."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "It's not easy to maintain our focus in [the festive] period, everyone is on holiday, everyone has a party at home.

"To be focused after 17 games in a row is not easy but we did it [against Newcastle]. We are so happy to win again and just think about Selhurst Park now.

"Of course we are so happy to break records, because we keep having one more, one more, but when we prepare for games we don't speak about records, we just speak about what we have to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was telling that Pep Guardiola brought on Gabriel Jesus instead of another centre-half when Vincent Kompany limped off 11 minutes into their win over Newcastle.

He had already sussed out that it was going to be one of those games where his side would be camped in the opposition half, so thought let's get another attacker on - which I thought was quite cute.

I think this game will follow a similar pattern, and I don't think Palace will be able to stop City either.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 14 of their last 15 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

The Eagles have conceded 24 goals in their last six matches against Man City.

City have won their last two games against Crystal Palace by a 5-0 scoreline.

Only once in top-flight history has a team won three consecutive games against an opponent by at least a five-goal margin. That was also Manchester City, against Derby, between February 1937 and January 1938

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have 18 points after 20 matches - only once in their previous five Premier League campaigns have the Eagles had more points at this stage of the season.

Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league games at home.

Christian Benteke has scored in just three of his 26 league appearances at Selhurst Park for Palace.

Manchester City

Manchester City haven't ended the year with a Premier League victory since 2013 - they lost 1-0 at Liverpool in 2016, drew 0-0 away at Leicester in 2015 and drew 2-2 at home to Burnley in 2014.

Pep Guardiola's side have won 11 consecutive away league games - a joint top-flight record with Chelsea, who did it between April and December 2008.

City have won their last six league encounters with London sides by an aggregate score of 20-3.

Raheem Sterling has 17 goals in all competitions this season - Harry Kane, with 24 goals, is the only English Premier League player with a better record.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 14% Probability of home win: 7% Probability of away win: 79%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.