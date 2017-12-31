Burnley v Liverpool

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will not set his side a new target until they surpass last season's points tally

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is available to face Liverpool after serving a three-match suspension.

Stephen Ward could miss out again with a knee problem, while Chris Wood remains doubtful with a leg injury.

Liverpool's leading scorer Mohamed Salah could be a fitness doubt after limping off during Saturday's home win over Leicester.

Simon Mignolet is expected to play at Turf Moor as manager Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his goalkeepers.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "When Burnley beat Liverpool on their last visit to Turf Moor in August 2016, it seemed a hugely significant moment for the Clarets.

"Not only was it their first victory on their return to the Premier League and their first league win against Liverpool since 1974, but it also demonstrated that an energetic commitment to hard work out of possession can hold the key to victory against the game's elite.

"It's a formula which has continued to reap rewards and has helped make them so difficult to break down.

"They will again have to exhibit all those excellent traits against a side on an unbeaten 12-game run during which they've scored 34 goals - 16 more than Burnley have registered all season."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The goal, still, is to build on last season. When you get that goal achieved, whenever that day comes when we get the same points or more, hopefully, then we'll reassess.

"There's a lot of psychology talk about goal-setting of course, and you have versions of that. But I think you've got to be careful with that because they can be limiters as well. So we try not to limit the players."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I think my friend Dave (Wagner, the Huddersfield head coach) said to compare what Pep (Guardiola) is doing at Manchester City - an outstanding season - with Burnley, who are doing exactly the same under completely different circumstances.

"Fantastic, outstanding. I know how difficult it is to swim with the big fishes in the league and obviously they swim quite well.

"I really respect them and appreciate them. They are really organised and it is quite difficult [to beat them]."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's 2-0 win in this fixture last season is their only Premier League victory and clean sheet over Liverpool in seven attempts.

Liverpool have lost just three times to Burnley in 18 meetings in all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets (W12, D3).

Burnley

They could go five league games without a win for the first time since a seven-match streak between February and April 2017.

The Clarets conceded three goals in their last home match against Spurs - as many as in their previous nine league fixtures at Turf Moor this season.

Only three sides have scored fewer than Burnley's 18 goals in the division this season.

There have been 35 goals scored in the 21 league fixtures involving Burnley this season, the lowest tally of any club.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four league games played on New Year's Day, winning three of them and scoring 12 goals in total.

Liverpool