Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Claude Puel has challenged his Leicester side to regain momentum, calling this a crucial game for the Foxes

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will assess left-back Ben Chilwell, who missed the defeat at Liverpool because of illness.

Midfielder Adrien Silva's move from Sporting will finally be ratified in January but he will not be registered in time to play in this game.

Huddersfield will monitor defender Florent Hadergjonaj, who was taken off at half time against Burnley because of an unspecified injury.

If he is unfit, captain Tommy Smith could return to the starting line-up.

Centre-back Michael Hefele returned to the bench on Saturday after a long-term Achilles injury but still needs to build up match fitness with the under-23 side.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "One player who has been impatiently waiting for the new year to arrive is Adrien Silva. While he won't feature against Huddersfield, the midfielder can finally have his registration as a Leicester player ratified, four months after the documentation for his £22m move from Sporting arrived 14 seconds after the deadline.

"Leicester go into 2018 on the back of one point from their last four Premier League fixtures, while Huddersfield's four-match unbeaten run means they come into this match just three points behind the Foxes.

"It finished 1-1 when these sides met in Yorkshire back in September, and it wouldn't be a major surprise if it finished all square again."

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "This is a crucial game for us. We need to build new momentum. It is not a good period for the results.

"We need to make progress with our quality, after we regain possession for example.

"There is fantastic hard work from all the team, with togetherness and a positive outlook.

"But now we need to have a little more possession and control of the ball. We were leading a lot of games away in these last games but often the team can come back against us."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "It doesn't count where you are after 21 games. For us, it's all about surviving and I think we're on track.

"We know we have to improve. We're on a good starting point to achieve our target - to survive in the Premier League - not more, not less."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have not won a league game away to Leicester in eight attempts since October 1954 (D2, L6).

However, the Terriers did win away to the Foxes in the FA Cup fourth round in 2013.

That is Huddersfield's only victory in their last 10 meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D2, L7).

The Terriers have failed to keep a clean sheet against Leicester since 1987 - a run of 12 league and cup matches in which they have conceded 28 goals.

Leicester City

This will be Leicester's first home league game on New Year's Day since 2013, when they beat Huddersfield 6-1 in the Championship.

Leicester have lost three of their last four league games, one defeat more than in their previous 13 matches.

They haven't lost at home to a newly-promoted Premier League side since August 2001, when beaten 5-0 by Bolton; the Foxes are unbeaten in 13 games since, winning eight times.

Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last two league appearances against Huddersfield, including a penalty in the reverse fixture this season.

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 12 goals in the Premier League this season (six goals and six assists), three more than he managed in 2016-17 (six goals and three assists).

Huddersfield Town