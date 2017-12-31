Stoke City v Newcastle United

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland has conceded 19 goals in his last eight Premier League appearances.

TEAM NEWS

Stoke are expected to recall Xherdan Shaqiri, Joe Allen and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting after they were all rested against Chelsea at the weekend.

Eric Pieters and Kurt Zouma, who was ineligible to face Chelsea, could also return but Ryan Shawcross, Glen Johnson and Bruno Martins Indi remain out.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will check on the fitness of several players and he is again likely to rotate his squad.

Rob Elliot, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Florian Lejeune all remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Mark Hughes says his calculated gamble of fielding a weakened team against Chelsea will be justified if Stoke come away with a win from this one.

"Hughes said he was being pragmatic by resting several first-team regulars at Stamford Bridge with Newcastle's visit firmly in mind.

"The Magpies have found goals hard to come by of late so Rafa Benitez will take heart from the fact they're facing the team with the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season.

"Then his attentions will turn to the January transfer window and trying to bring in the quality striker they so desperately need."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Mark Hughes on resting players against Chelsea: "The decisions weren't easy but they were decisions I was prepared to make. It's about getting the win against Newcastle now.

"We hope we will get it and then this Christmas period will have been a good return. It would be two wins, a draw, and a defeat to Chelsea."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "Obviously, the (fans) are not happy... but still they understand these players are giving everything every game. It has to be like this until the end of the season."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture this season ended a five-game winless streak against Stoke.

Stoke have won each of their last four home league matches against the Magpies, the last three all ending 1-0.

Newcastle could complete a Premier League double against the Potters for the first time since 2011-12.

Stoke City

Stoke are looking to secure back-to-back home league wins for the first time since March.

They have lost four of their last six Premier League matches and let in 16 goals during this run.

The Potters have conceded a league-high 46 goals and only kept two clean sheets this season.

Mark Hughes' side are yet to be involved in a goalless draw this campaign.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last seven home league games played on New Year's Day, winning four of them.

Newcastle United