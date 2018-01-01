Southampton v Crystal Palace

Southampton won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September courtesy of a Steven Davis goal in Roy Hodgson's first match as Crystal Palace manager

TEAM NEWS

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could again be preferred to Fraser Forster after recording a clean sheet against Manchester United on Saturday.

Ryan Bertrand might return from a hamstring problem but Charlie Austin is still suspended, as well as injured.

Crystal Palace trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, James McArthur and Jeffrey Schlupp could all return from injury.

However, Jason Puncheon and Scott Dann were injured against Manchester City on New Year's Eve and will miss out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Tony Husband: "Southampton enter a big month, starting with this game. Mauricio Pellegrino's future as manager probably hangs on the transfer business from Virgil van Dijk's record move and results in the next few weeks.

"Saints have only won three league games at home since beating Palace 3-1 in April and, having become established as a top-half side since their return to the Premier League, the club has slipped back a step. They're at a crossroads.

"Palace have been in a relegation fight all season, but it's remarkable how quickly they got back among the pack.

"Roy Hodgson doesn't have a vast choice of players. One wonders how much the draw with Manchester City will have taken out of them barely 48 hours before this game?"

Twitter: @TonyHusbandBBC

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "We don't have Virgil [van Dijk] now, we have to try and sign a couple of targets to be stronger.

"We never know because I can't control the market. It is not easy because the important players are not too easy to bring.

"In six months or one year, maybe we can talk if it was positive or not to sell Virgil."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I'm afraid we've stretched our resources to the absolute limit.

"We don't have unlimited resources, so the subject of buying a centre-back has never come up, because we weren't expecting both Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann to be out for long periods. Who knows now?

"There'll be discussions; football's an ever-revolving subject. It's not something we've contemplated up to now."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace ran Manchester City so close at Selhurst Park on Sunday and gave Arsenal a scare in the Gunners' 3-2 win at Selhurst Park on 29 December, but Roy Hodgson's squad is quite thin and that tends to show at this time of year as the games come thick and fast.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v Django Django bassist Jimmy Dixon

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won seven and drawn the other of their eight Premier League home matches against Crystal Palace. It is Southampton's longest unbeaten home run against another Premier League side.

Palace's only top-flight win at Southampton in 17 attempts came in November 1990 when Ian Wright scored twice in a 3-2 victory at The Dell (D3, L13).

The reverse fixture this season was Roy Hodgson's first match as Crystal Palace manager. Southampton won 1-0 on 16 September with a goal by Steven Davis.

Southampton

Southampton could remain winless in nine consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a run of 10 from November 2004 to January 2005.

Their goalless draw at Old Trafford was the 16th time in Southampton's last 33 competitive games that they failed to score.

Southampton's only home league win in five attempts was November's 5-1 victory over Everton.

Saints have kept only two clean sheets at home this season, against strugglers Swansea and West Brom.

They have won their opening Premier League match of the calendar year in only one of the last five seasons: a 2-0 home victory against Arsenal on New Year's Day 2015.

Mauricio Pellegrino has won just four of his 21 Premier League games as Southampton manager (19%).

Crystal Palace