Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur

Carlos Carvalhal takes charge of his first home match as Swansea boss on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton will begin a three-match ban after accepting an FA charge of violent conduct for his stamp on Watford's Stefano Okaka.

Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony are doubts with respective stomach and hamstring problems, while Ki Sung-yueng and Kyle Bartley are set to miss out.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is expected to play despite a heavy cold.

Victor Wanyama could make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in August.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It remains to be seen whether the frantic final few minutes at Watford was some sort of turning point for Swansea, but it gave Carlos Carvalhal a winning start and provided a much-needed morale boost for the Premier League's bottom side.

"They remain favourites for relegation but it's so tight down there that they're only three points from safety ahead of the New Year fixtures.

"Tottenham head to South Wales feeling rested and confident. They haven't played since Boxing Day, when they put five past Southampton.

"Swansea have only scored one more goal than that at home all season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "Before the [Watford] game if you asked 100 people if Swansea will be relegated, 100 people would say Swansea will be relegated.

"Now 98 people will be saying it, and maybe two people are saying maybe they will not. But it is still a small percentage, we are still not in a good position.

"But the confidence is higher now and the belief is higher. Me, the players, the chairman and the fans are not in the 100 - we believe we can stay up."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It's good to dream, but of course if we want to win some trophies we need to beat Swansea, West Ham and then Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

"The most important thing is to go step by step and try to win every game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What a result for Swansea at Watford in Carlos Carvalhal's first game in charge. That will lift them, but it is still the same set of players who have left them bottom. They are deep in a dogfight.

Spurs striker Harry Kane is suffering with a cold, but I'm sure he will shrug that off as he attempts to become the first player in 71 years to score hat-tricks in three successive English league games.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are on a 14-match unbeaten run against Swansea in all competitions, winning 11 of them.

The reverse fixture at Wembley in September ended goalless, with Spurs having 28 shots compared to the Swans' four.

Swansea's last league win against Tottenham was 2-0 at home in October 1982.

Swansea City

Swansea's 2-1 win at Watford in their last fixture ended a four-match winless streak.

They have won only two and lost nine of their last 13 league matches.

The Swans have failed to score in 11 of their 21 league games.

Swansea have the division's worst home record, registering only eight points and six goals.

Tottenham Hotspur