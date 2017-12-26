Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Arnaud Djoum has missed Hearts' last two games

Hearts' Arnaud Djoum is in line to return from an Achilles injury but Harry Cochrane is suspended after Saturday's red card at St Johnstone.

Winger Jamie Walker and defender Aaron Hughes are pushing for inclusion after being on the bench at the weekend.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon will assess his squad before the derby visit to Tynecastle.

Defender Steven Whittaker missed Saturday's 2-1 home win over Ross County with an ongoing pelvic problem.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have gone seven games without defeat.

The hosts are seeking a fourth straight win and are unbeaten in six at home.

Hibernian are unbeaten in eight games against Hearts and are seeking a third straight win over their neighbours.

Hibs have drawn their past three visits to Tynecastle but have not won there on their past six visits.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts captain Christophe Berra: "If you are going on recent form, we have got the better form at the moment. But that means nothing.

"It is a derby and over recent years Hibs have had the upper hand, so they will be going into it with confidence. We will be the same.

"Tynecastle, on a Wednesday night, under the lights... as a professional footballer, there is no better place to play.

"Hibs are a different team to Celtic [who Hearts crushed 4-0 in their last home game]. Celtic had a way of playing which might have played into our hands.

"I am sure Neil Lennon will have his players wound up and they will adapt to the occasion.

"It is going to be a tough challenge for us but one that we will relish. The manager and the coaching staff will have us well drilled."

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn: "It should be a brilliant occasion as it always is but I think this one's a bit tastier. Hearts are in a good run of form, they've got a bit of confidence.

"We know how tough these games are but we're in a good run of form in the derbies and we want to keep that going.

"One of my first goals for St Mirren was [at Tynecastle]. It's great, there's always a bit of needle but it's one of the best stadiums in the country, especially with the new stand - it's brilliant.

"You always thrive under atmospheres like that. Hearts have certainly taken advantage of that just now but we hopefully can put a stop to that and get three points.

"It's important we stay on top of Hearts but the main priority is to try and get into that top four, especially in our first season back.

"We need to earn the right to play. We've got to win the battle first and foremost but they play with such a high tempo and so physical that you need to be able to prepare for it and I'm sure we'll be ready for it."