Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Tuesday, 19 December

The New Saints 3-0 Connah's Quay: Defending champions The New Saints increased their lead at the top of the table after stunning The Nomads with goals by Jamie Mullan and Ryan Brobbel in the first 12 minutes. And Scott Ruscoe's side had the points in the bag when Jon Routledge made it 3-0 with 13 minutes remaining.

Prestatyn 1-2 Cefn Druids: The visitors came from behind to secure maximum points at Bastion Gardens to strengthen their position near the top of the table and make life difficult for struggling Prestatyn, who remain second from bottom. Zac Edwards put the hosts ahead on 26 minutes, but the lead lasted only five minutes before James Davies equalised. Substitute Liam Arsan scored the decisive goal with 11 minutes remaining.