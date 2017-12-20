Callum Maycock: Coventry City midfielder signs new contract

Coventry midfielder Callum Maycock has made five appearances this season

Coventry midfielder Callum Maycock has signed a new contract to stay with the League Two club until June 2020.

Maycock, 19, joined the Sky Blues in 2014 and has since made 12 appearances for the club in all competitions.

"We wanted to reward him for his efforts and his hard work, having got himself into the side," manager Mark Robins told the club website.

"Now the hard work needs to continue for him this season and over the course of the next few years."