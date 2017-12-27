AC Milan 1-0 Inter Milan

Italian Coppa Italia
AC Milan1Inter Milan0

Patrick Cutrone scores the only goal of the game at the San Siro
Patrick Cutrone scored the only goal in extra-time as AC Milan knocked city rivals Inter out of the Coppa Italia.

The 19-year-old struck with a crisp finish after a precise through ball from former Liverpool man Suso.

Inter thought they had scored when goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma turned Ivan Perisic's effort into his own goal but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for offside.

Gennaro Gattuso's side will now face Lazio in the semi-finals.

Mauro Icardi had scored a hat-trick as Inter won the first derby of the season 3-2 but on Wednesday night Milan bounced back from consecutive defeats.

Milan's third-choice goalkeeper Donnarumma was making his debut after older brother and first-choice Gianluigi was ruled out through injury and Marco Storari pulled up in the warm-up.

Donnarumma kept his side in the contest with crucial stops, keeping out Perisic and Antonio Candreva late on in normal time, before Cutrone netted the winner.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 90Donnarumma
  • 20AbateSubstituted forCalabriaat 53'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79Kessié
  • 21BigliaBooked at 20mins
  • 73LocatelliBooked at 16minsSubstituted forCalhanogluat 73'minutes
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 7KalinicSubstituted forCutroneat 75'minutesBooked at 105mins
  • 5Bonaventura

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Borini
  • 17Zapata
  • 18Montolivo
  • 22Musacchio
  • 29Paletta
  • 31Antonelli
  • 43Soncin
  • 63Cutrone
  • 99Donnarumma

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 72mins
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 11VecinoBooked at 111mins
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBrozovicat 75'minutes
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forÉderat 101'minutes
  • 10João MárioSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 67'minutesBooked at 116mins
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 17Karamoh
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 77Brozovic
  • 98Lombardoni
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away20

