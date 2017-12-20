BBC Sport - 2026 World Cup: Tournament would be 'biggest by a wide margin' says US football chief

2026 World Cup would be 'biggest by a wide margin'

Sunil Gulati, the United States Soccer Federation president, says they would have the "biggest World Cup by a wide margin in terms of economics" as the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The Moroccan Football Federation is also bidding to host the tournament.

