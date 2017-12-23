Premier League predictions: Lawro v singer-songwriter Craig David

Swansea have taken only four points from their past 10 league matches - will their form improve against a resurgent Crystal Palace on Saturday now they have sacked manager Paul Clement?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "Whoever made the decision to sack Clement will be hoping for an upturn in performance from the Swansea players, in the same way they recovered to stay up last season.

"Judging from the way Palace have improved since Roy Hodgson replaced Frank de Boer in September, they are going to do exactly that.

"Palace did not have a goal, let alone a point, when Hodgson took charge - now look at them. They are a team that is really on the up."

Lawro scored 60 points in week 18, which meant he slipped to 3,318th place out of more than 335,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, Lawro takes on singer-songwriter Craig David.

David is a Southampton fan, who grew up watching them play at their former home, The Dell.

He told BBC Sport: "I saw some of the most amazing players come through at Southampton, and mostly get sold on to bigger clubs.

"It's a hard call on who is my all-time favourite Saints player. I mean we've had Alan Shearer, and Tim Flowers was a great goalkeeper but I'd say it has to be Matthew Le Tissier.

"Man, his touch, his goals - wow. When I say they were on a level with Lionel Messi, people say that is debatable but look at some of his free-kicks.

"Le Tissier's goal against Newcastle in 1993 is my favourite moment as a Southampton fan. The ball was played to him and he flicked it over one guy's head, then another and then, rather than blasting it into the back of the net, placed it.

"That was what Le Tissier pretty much represented. Just cool, classy, goals."

Of the current Saints players, Ryan Bertrand is among David's favourites.

"I have a bit of an affiliation with him anyway because I know his brother really well," David added. "But Ryan is a player I have been watching and following and he is doing fantastic.

"As a team, we always kind of hold a good place even if we are in transition after changing managers - but we still tend to sell some of our players a little bit too quickly."

Premier League predictions - week 19 Result Lawro Craig FRIDAY Arsenal v Liverpool 3-3 2-2 1-1 SATURDAY Everton v Chelsea 0-0 0-2 1-2 Brighton v Watford 1-0 2-0 2-0 Man City v Bournemouth 4-0 3-0 3-0 Southampton v Huddersfield 1-1 1-1 3-1 Stoke v West Brom 3-1 1-1 2-2 Swansea v Crystal Palace 1-1 1-2 0-2 West Ham v Newcastle 2-3 2-0 0-0 Burnley v Tottenham 0-3 0-2 1-3 Leicester v Man Utd 2-2 0-2 1-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool

Liverpool v Arsenal - recent Premier League matches Date Venue Score 22 December 2017 Emirates Stadium 3-3 draw 27 August 2017 Anfield Liverpool won 4-0 4 March 2017 Anfield Liverpool won 3-1 14 August 2016 Emirates Stadium Liverpool won 4-3 13 January 2016 Anfield 3-3 draw

Lawro's prediction: 2-2

Craig's prediction: 1-1

SATURDAY

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: Everton doing well but Chelsea should still win this one. 1-2

Brighton 1-0 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: Watford are a good team but I think Brighton will bring that sort of south coast vibe, and beat them. 2-0

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Craig's prediction: Bournemouth are going to be doing a lot of defending. 3-0

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: I personally think Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is doing great. I mean he has arrived as our manager and has had to work out very quickly what the philosophy of the club is, and how it plays, and get the respect of the players as well.

Managers come and go, but we always seem to hold our own - I think there is a great spirit in the city of Southampton that makes that club great, because we have been down in League One and worked our way all the way back to the Premier League.

In terms of the game, I am going for a comfortable Southampton win. Huddersfield will score, but it will only be late on. 3-1

Stoke 3-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: I think it will be a scrappy game with a lot of goals. 2-2

Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: I am going to go with Palace on this one. 0-2

West Ham 2-3 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: This will definitely be a draw. 0-0

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: 1-3

Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: You never know what Leicester are going to do, but I think United will take this one. 1-3

