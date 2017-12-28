Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (Fri)

Millwall have a good home record, having beaten Sheffield United and Middlesbrough and drawn with leaders Wolves in their past three games at The Den

Millwall will assess Conor McLaughlin and Tom Elliott before the London derby with QPR at The Den.

Both started the 2-2 home Boxing Day draw with leaders Wolves, but were forced off within the hour.

QPR are without midfielder Josh Scowen, who serves a one-match suspension for his two yellow cards in the goalless draw at Ipswich on Boxing Day.

Jordan Cousins came into the team for the trip to Suffolk, with Bright Osayi-Samuel dropping to the bench.

Veteran forward Jamie Mackie is also available again for QPR's first visit to The Den since October 2013, having completed a three-match suspension.

Defender James Perch has stepped up his rehabilitation following a knee problem, but Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.

SAM's prediction Home win 47% Draw 27% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts