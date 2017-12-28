Championship
Millwall19:45QPR
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (Fri)

Millwall have a good record at home since returning to the Championship, having beaten Sheffield United and Middlesbrough and drawn with leaders Wolves in their last three games at The Den
Follow live text coverage of Friday's EFL action from 19:00 GMT

Millwall will assess Conor McLaughlin and Tom Elliott before the London derby with QPR at The Den.

Both started the 2-2 home Boxing Day draw with leaders Wolves, but were forced off within the hour.

QPR are without midfielder Josh Scowen, who serves a one-match suspension for his two yellow cards in the goalless draw at Ipswich on Boxing Day.

Jordan Cousins came into the team for the trip to Suffolk, with Bright Osayi-Samuel dropping to the bench.

Veteran forward Jamie Mackie is also available again for QPR's first visit to The Den since October 2013, having completed a three-match suspension.

Defender James Perch has stepped up his rehabilitation following a knee problem, but Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won one of their last 13 matches against QPR in all competitions - a 2-0 win at The Den in March 2011.
  • QPR are winless in four league trips to The Den since a 2-1 top flight win in February 1990, when Simon Barker and Roy Wegerle scored for the Hoops.
  • Millwall have won just two of their last 11 games in the Championship - only Hull and Birmingham (one each) have won fewer.
  • QPR's win at Birmingham on 16 December was their first in 18 Championship away games, since when Ian Holloway's side have drawn 0-0 at Ipswich on Boxing Day.
  • Steve Morison has had more shots without scoring (52) of any player in the Championship this season.
  • QPR's Massimo Luongo has made the most tackles (81) of any player in the Championship in 2017-18.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

