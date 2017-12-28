Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (Fri)
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall will assess Conor McLaughlin and Tom Elliott before the London derby with QPR at The Den.
Both started the 2-2 home Boxing Day draw with leaders Wolves, but were forced off within the hour.
QPR are without midfielder Josh Scowen, who serves a one-match suspension for his two yellow cards in the goalless draw at Ipswich on Boxing Day.
Jordan Cousins came into the team for the trip to Suffolk, with Bright Osayi-Samuel dropping to the bench.
Veteran forward Jamie Mackie is also available again for QPR's first visit to The Den since October 2013, having completed a three-match suspension.
Defender James Perch has stepped up his rehabilitation following a knee problem, but Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 47%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have won one of their last 13 matches against QPR in all competitions - a 2-0 win at The Den in March 2011.
- QPR are winless in four league trips to The Den since a 2-1 top flight win in February 1990, when Simon Barker and Roy Wegerle scored for the Hoops.
- Millwall have won just two of their last 11 games in the Championship - only Hull and Birmingham (one each) have won fewer.
- QPR's win at Birmingham on 16 December was their first in 18 Championship away games, since when Ian Holloway's side have drawn 0-0 at Ipswich on Boxing Day.
- Steve Morison has had more shots without scoring (52) of any player in the Championship this season.
- QPR's Massimo Luongo has made the most tackles (81) of any player in the Championship in 2017-18.