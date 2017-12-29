Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.
Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 8Mason
- 5Baudry
- 6Butler
- 20Garratt
- 16Houghton
- 12Whiteman
- 10Rowe
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forBlairat 60'minutes
- 19MaySubstituted forMandevilleat 82'minutes
- 9MarquisBooked at 64mins
- 2Alcock
- 13Marosi
- 14Mandeville
- 15Wright
- 17Blair
- 21Longbottom
- 27Ben Khemis
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 29DanielsBooked at 62mins
- 3Ntlhe
- 39BunneySubstituted forDaviesat 64'minutesSubstituted forAdsheadat 82'minutes
- 10Camps
- 18KeaneSubstituted forAndrewat 31'minutes
- 14Rathbone
- 27Cannon
- 40Henderson
- 16Done
- 4McNulty
- 9Andrew
- 11Williams
- 15Thompson
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- Ross Joyce
- 7,997
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Home9
- Away9
- Home4
- Away4
- Home5
- Away3
- Home5
- Away19
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Andy Butler.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Liam Mandeville replaces Alfie May.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Daniel Adshead replaces Steve Davies.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Davies (Rochdale).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale).
Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Joe Bunney.
Booking
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Booking
Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Rochdale).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces James Coppinger.
Delay in match John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.
Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tyler Garratt (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
