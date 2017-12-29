League One
Wigan0Charlton0

Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2ByrneBooked at 90mins
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 8EvansBooked at 88mins
  • 17JacobsSubstituted forHuntat 85'minutes
  • 25PowellSubstituted forPowerat 88'minutes
  • 11MasseySubstituted forToneyat 59'minutes
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 6Power
  • 10Toney
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 24Hunt
  • 31Sarkic

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 15Konsa
  • 23SarrBooked at 90mins
  • 26LennonSubstituted forDijksteelat 76'minutes
  • 22Dasilva
  • 3KashiBooked at 45mins
  • 4Jackson
  • 18Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 90+3'minutes
  • 17Aribo
  • 7MarshallBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHolmesat 71'minutes
  • 9MagennisBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 11Holmes
  • 12Reeves
  • 13Phillips
  • 21Dodoo
  • 34Dijksteel
  • 36Lapslie
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
9,297

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).

Callum Elder (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Booking

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Booking

Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Max Power replaces Nick Powell.

Attempt missed. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Noel Hunt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Noel Hunt replaces Michael Jacobs.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Attempt blocked. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Harry Lennon because of an injury.

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ricky Holmes replaces Mark Marshall.

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Dan Burn.

Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Charlton2410773130137
9Rotherham24113104133836
10Doncaster2596102827133
11Oxford Utd248883635132
12Southend248792938-931
13Walsall237973031-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

