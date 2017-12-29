Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2ByrneBooked at 90mins
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 8EvansBooked at 88mins
- 17JacobsSubstituted forHuntat 85'minutes
- 25PowellSubstituted forPowerat 88'minutes
- 11MasseySubstituted forToneyat 59'minutes
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 6Power
- 10Toney
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 24Hunt
- 31Sarkic
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 15Konsa
- 23SarrBooked at 90mins
- 26LennonSubstituted forDijksteelat 76'minutes
- 22Dasilva
- 3KashiBooked at 45mins
- 4Jackson
- 18Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 90+3'minutes
- 17Aribo
- 7MarshallBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHolmesat 71'minutes
- 9MagennisBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 11Holmes
- 12Reeves
- 13Phillips
- 21Dodoo
- 34Dijksteel
- 36Lapslie
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 9,297
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).
Callum Elder (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.
Booking
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Booking
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Max Power replaces Nick Powell.
Attempt missed. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Noel Hunt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Noel Hunt replaces Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Attempt blocked. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Harry Lennon because of an injury.
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ricky Holmes replaces Mark Marshall.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Match report will appear here.