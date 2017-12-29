Match ends, Morecambe 4, Yeovil Town 3.
Morecambe v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 16Lavelle
- 22MüllerBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKenyonat 40'minutes
- 5Old
- 2McGowan
- 8FlemingSubstituted forThompsonat 86'minutes
- 24RoseBooked at 90mins
- 14Conlan
- 29Lang
- 9Oliver
- 11EllisonBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 7Thompson
- 10Campbell
- 12Nizic
- 17Lund
- 21Osborne
- 27Jordan
Yeovil
- 1KrysiakBooked at 79mins
- 5Mugabi
- 3SmithBooked at 63mins
- 17Sowunmi
- 23James
- 10Gray
- 4Worthington
- 8Smith
- 7KhanSubstituted forGreenat 74'minutes
- 13ZokoSubstituted forOlomolaat 70'minutes
- 14Surridge
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 12Maddison
- 15Green
- 24Olomola
- 25Nelson
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 1,124
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 4, Yeovil Town 3.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Attempt blocked. Tom James (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Michael Rose (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 4, Yeovil Town 3. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Kenyon with a cross.
Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Garry Thompson replaces Andrew Fleming.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 3, Yeovil Town 3. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Yeovil Town 3. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Gray with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Tom James (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Artur Krysiak (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Yeovil Town 2. Callum Lang (Morecambe) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Rose with a cross.
Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Green replaces Otis Khan.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Yeovil Town 2. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Francois Zoko because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Callum Lang (Morecambe).
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report will appear here.