League Two
Morecambe4Yeovil3

Morecambe v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 16Lavelle
  • 22MüllerBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKenyonat 40'minutes
  • 5Old
  • 2McGowan
  • 8FlemingSubstituted forThompsonat 86'minutes
  • 24RoseBooked at 90mins
  • 14Conlan
  • 29Lang
  • 9Oliver
  • 11EllisonBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Kenyon
  • 7Thompson
  • 10Campbell
  • 12Nizic
  • 17Lund
  • 21Osborne
  • 27Jordan

Yeovil

  • 1KrysiakBooked at 79mins
  • 5Mugabi
  • 3SmithBooked at 63mins
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 23James
  • 10Gray
  • 4Worthington
  • 8Smith
  • 7KhanSubstituted forGreenat 74'minutes
  • 13ZokoSubstituted forOlomolaat 70'minutes
  • 14Surridge

Substitutes

  • 6Davies
  • 12Maddison
  • 15Green
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Nelson
  • 30Santos
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
1,124

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Morecambe 4, Yeovil Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morecambe 4, Yeovil Town 3.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Attempt blocked. Tom James (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Michael Rose (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).

Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 4, Yeovil Town 3. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Kenyon with a cross.

Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Garry Thompson replaces Andrew Fleming.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 3, Yeovil Town 3. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 2, Yeovil Town 3. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Gray with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.

Attempt saved. Tom James (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Artur Krysiak (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 2, Yeovil Town 2. Callum Lang (Morecambe) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Rose with a cross.

Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).

Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Green replaces Otis Khan.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 1, Yeovil Town 2. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Francois Zoko because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Callum Lang (Morecambe).

Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).

Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).

Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match report will appear here.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 29th December 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories