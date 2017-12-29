St Mirren 2-0 Dundee United

Lewis Morgan (far right) scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season

Lewis Morgan scored twice as Scottish Championship leaders St Mirren won to move five points clear of opponents Dundee United.

United's Paul McMullan had an early penalty saved by Craig Samson.

Morgan cut in from the left to drive into the far corner for the opener just before the hour mark.

And another low strike from the 21-year-old midfielder, who is expected to join Celtic, sealed victory for Jack Ross's side.

St Mirren's fourth league win in succession gives them a bigger cushion in the race to secure the title and automatic promotion but Csaba Laszlo's Dundee United have a game in hand.

Stephen McGinn's low volley was held by goalkeeper Harry Lewis in the opening minutes but it was the Tangerines who commanded more territory in the first half.

Ian McShane was penalised for his challenge on Mark Durnan at a corner and McMullan had the chance to open the scoring from 12 yards. Samson guessed correctly by diving to his right to keep the score at 0-0.

Samson had little to do after denying Flood from the spot

McMullan's night went from bad to worse when he bore the brunt of a heavy challenge by Kyle Magennis and needed treatment before carrying on, Magennis fortunate to escape without punishment.

Scott Fraser then swept a shot wide of Samson's goal.

United captain Willo Flood picked up an injury early in the second period and he could not get close enough to Morgan as the midfielder worked his way from wide left to the edge of the D before unleashing a shot beyond Lewis.

The hosts were now in control and Flood hobbled off to be replaced by Matthew Smith, with McMullan withdrawn shortly after and James Keatings sent on to give United fresh impetus in attack.

That did not come to fruition, however, as Morgan doubled his tally for the evening and took his season's total to 12.

He received a short free-kick and lost the ball but soon got it back before finding the same corner he had with his earlier strike.

Cammy Smith should have added to the hosts' lead when he went through on goal, Lewis blocking with his legs.

It mattered little, though, and Morgan, who could be loaned back to St Mirren for the rest of the season if he completes a move to Celtic, went off to warm applause in added time as Connor O'Keefe came on.