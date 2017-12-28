Ipswich Town v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich Town will be without midfielder Teddy Bishop for the visit of Derby to Portman Road on Saturday.
Bishop (hamstring) was forced off in the first half of the goalless draw with QPR but Kevin Bru is available again after attending a funeral.
Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson hopes to feature after picking up a knock in a challenge against Hull on Boxing Day.
Johnson's absence could hand a start to former Ipswich loanee Tom Lawrence, who was among the Rams' substitutes.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 41%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich last did a Championship double over Derby in the 2009-10 season and beat the Rams at the iPro Stadium last month.
- Derby have won each of their past three league trips to Portman Road without conceding a goal.
- The last team to score a Championship goal against Derby was Ipswich, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in November - the Rams have kept a clean sheet in each of the five games since that meeting.
- David Nugent has scored 13 goals in his past 13 league starts against Ipswich.
- Ipswich have netted a league-high 10 headed goals in the Championship this season, with six different players contributing at least one of these.
- Only Wolves' Leo Bonatini (17) has been directly involved in more goals than Matej Vydra (16) in the Championship this term.