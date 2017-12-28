Ipswich Town v Derby County

Ipswich striker Joe Garner has six league goals to his name so far this season

Ipswich Town will be without midfielder Teddy Bishop for the visit of Derby to Portman Road on Saturday.

Bishop (hamstring) was forced off in the first half of the goalless draw with QPR but Kevin Bru is available again after attending a funeral.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson hopes to feature after picking up a knock in a challenge against Hull on Boxing Day.

Johnson's absence could hand a start to former Ipswich loanee Tom Lawrence, who was among the Rams' substitutes.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 27% Away win 41%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts