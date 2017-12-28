Bristol City v Wolves

Bobby Reid is Bristol City's top league scorer with 11 goals, one less than Wolves' Leo Bonatini

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson will assess Jamie Paterson and Nathan Baker (both hamstring) for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves.

The pair were withdrawn during Tuesday's victory over Reading, which saw the Robins move up to second.

Wolves may bring back top scorer Leo Bonatini after starting with him on the bench at Millwall on Boxing Day.

He came on at half-time for Ivan Cavaleiro as Wolves came from 1-0 down to earn a point from a 2-2 draw.

Bonatini's 12 goals, supplemented by 10 from Diogo Jota, make them the only Championship side with two players in double figures this season.

Wolves will start 2018 on top of the Championship knowing that the last 12 teams to head the table on New Year's Eve have all gone on to win automatic promotion.

SAM's prediction Home win 29% Draw 26% Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts