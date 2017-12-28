Burton Albion v Norwich City
- From the section Championship
Luke Murphy returns for Burton as they bid to halt a run of eight straight home defeats against Norwich.
Loanee midfielder Murphy was ineligible against parent club Leeds on Boxing Day and was replaced by Jamie Allen.
Norwich will check on midfielder Wes Hoolahan (hip) and forward Cameron Jerome (back), who both missed the win at Birmingham City.
Tom Trybull and Alex Tettey could retain their places, while Jamal Lewis also impressed at left-back.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 27%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 45%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Burton's only previous match against Norwich at the Pirelli Stadium came in last season's Championship season, a 2-1 victory.
- Norwich have not drawn two league matches against an opponent goalless in the same season since 2000-01 against Nottingham Forest.
- The Brewers have taken just seven points from a possible 36 in Championship home games this term (W2 D1 L9); the fewest of any side in the competition.
- Norwich have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Championship games (W2 D2 L7), although that did come last time out in a 2-0 win at Birmingham.
- Tom Naylor has scored two goals in his last two league outings for Burton; as many as he had in previous 42 appearances beforehand.
- James Maddison has created more goal-scoring chances than any other player in the Championship this term (60).