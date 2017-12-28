Burton Albion v Norwich City

From the section

Luke Murphy had to sit out the Boxing Day fixture against parent club Leeds United

Luke Murphy returns for Burton as they bid to halt a run of eight straight home defeats against Norwich.

Loanee midfielder Murphy was ineligible against parent club Leeds on Boxing Day and was replaced by Jamie Allen.

Norwich will check on midfielder Wes Hoolahan (hip) and forward Cameron Jerome (back), who both missed the win at Birmingham City.

Tom Trybull and Alex Tettey could retain their places, while Jamal Lewis also impressed at left-back.

SAM's prediction Home win 27% Draw 28% Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

