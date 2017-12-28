Championship
Brentford15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford's Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins has scored eight goals in 25 games since joining Brentford from Exeter
Ollie Watkins could be back for Brentford after missing the Bees' Boxing Day victory over Aston Villa with a foot injury.

But John Egan (head) and fellow defenders Josh Clarke (ankle) and Henrik Dalsgaard (heel) are doubts.

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen might be without striker Gary Hooper, who sustained a knock during the win at Nottingham Forest.

Almen Abdi could start after impressing as a substitute at the City Ground.

SAM's prediction
Home win 51%Draw 26%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Bees have won one of their past 11 home matches against Wednesday in all competitions (D5 L5).
  • The Owls have lost just one of their past nine league matches against Brentford (W5 D3).
  • After losing four of their first seven Championship games of 2017/18, Brentford have lost just two of their 17 games in the competition since (W8 D7).
  • The Yorkshire side are looking to record back-to-back away victories in the Championship for the first time since April, when they won their final three away trips of 2016/17 (excl. play-offs).
  • Lasse Vibe has netted five goals in his past four Championship appearances, including the winning goal against Aston Villa last time out (2-1) - the Dane has failed to score in any of his first 11 matches this season.
  • Adam Reach has made six assists in the Championship this term, at least twice as many as any of his teammates (Gary Hooper has the next most with three).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

