Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers
-
Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United have midfielder John Fleck back following a three-match ban.
But David Brooks has been suffering with tonsillitis, while defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) both remain sidelined.
Adam Le Fondre could return for Bolton after missing the past four games through illness.
However, defender Andrew Taylor may miss out after being forced off during the Boxing Day defeat by Middlesbrough.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 65%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in three home league matches against Bolton (W2 D1) since losing 2-1 in November 1999.
- Bolton have not kept a clean sheet at Bramall Lane in any of their past 12 visits there since a 1-0 win in March 1970 under manager Nat Lofthouse.
- The Blades have scored at least once in each of their last eight home games; the joint-longest current run in the Championship (along with Sunderland).
- Bolton are still looking for their first away victory in the league this term, with only Birmingham (3) taking fewer points on the road than them (5).
- Leon Clarke has scored 14 league goals for the Blades this term, while his next will equal his most in a single season for the same club (15 for Bury in 2015-16 and Coventry in 2013-14).
- 48% of Bolton's goals in the Championship this season have come from set-piece situations (11 of 23); a league-high proportion.