Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
New Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis takes charge for the first time against promotion rivals Aston Villa.
Pulis watched from the stand, with Craig Liddle in the dug-out, for the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Bolton, which moved Boro seventh in the Championship.
Villa have captain John Terry back in full training after nine matches out with his broken metatarsal.
They will also check on the injury suffered by top scorer Albert Adomah in Tuesday's defeat at Brentford.
The 12-goal winger was forced off after a kick in the stomach early on and is a doubt to face his former club.
Steve Bruce's eighth-placed Villa already have centre-half Chris Samba (hamstring), midfielder Henri Lansbury (hamstring) and strikers Gabby Agbonlahor (ankle) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) out, but on-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah made a scoring return at Griffin Park after replacing Adomah.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between these sides at the Riverside since May 2009 in the Premier League - Boro are winless in four home league meetings with Villa.
- Villa failed to score in two home matches against Middlesbrough inside a week in September (0-0 in the Championship, 0-2 in the League Cup).
- Tony Pulis has never lost a home league match against Steve Bruce, keeping five clean sheets in those six games.
- Steve Bruce has managed nine league matches at the Riverside and not recorded a single victory. No side of his has scored in any of his last six league visits, since an Emile Heskey goal for Birmingham in September 2004.
- Since the start of last season, Britt Assombalonga has scored more goals in the Championship (26) than any other player currently playing in the competition.