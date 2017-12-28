Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has scored nine times for Nottingham Forest this season

Nottingham Forest forward Daryl Murphy is expected to face his former club Sunderland after being left out of the Boxing Day loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder David Vaughan also missed the game against the Owls and faces a fitness test for Saturday's match.

Sunderland are likely to be without top goalscorer Lewis Grabban, who has a calf problem.

Midfielders Didier Ndong (ankle) and Darron Gibson (groin) could also be absent for the Black Cats.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 26% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

