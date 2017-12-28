Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Sunderland
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Daryl Murphy
Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has scored nine times for Nottingham Forest this season
Nottingham Forest forward Daryl Murphy is expected to face his former club Sunderland after being left out of the Boxing Day loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder David Vaughan also missed the game against the Owls and faces a fitness test for Saturday's match.

Sunderland are likely to be without top goalscorer Lewis Grabban, who has a calf problem.

Midfielders Didier Ndong (ankle) and Darron Gibson (groin) could also be absent for the Black Cats.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between these sides at the City Ground since August 2008 in the League Cup - Sunderland won 2-1 with goals from Phil Bardsley and David Healy.
  • The Black Cats have not lost twice to Forest in a league season since 1984-85, having already lost 1-0 earlier this season.
  • Forest have won five of their past seven league games at the City Ground (L2), although the two defeats have come in the most recent three games there (0-2 v Cardiff and 0-3 v Sheffield Wednesday).
  • Sunderland have not won any of their past nine final matches in a calendar year (D4 L5) since beating Bolton in 2007.
  • Barrie McKay has provided seven assists from open play in the Championship this term; the most of any player in the competition.
  • Lewis Grabban has scored 43% of his team's goals in the Championship this season (12 of 28); the highest percentage of any player for his team.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
