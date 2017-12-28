Birmingham City v Leeds United

On-loan Sam Gallagher's strike at Sunderland, prior to his second-half sending off, was his second goal in as many games

Bottom club Birmingham have striker Sam Gallagher available again following his one-match ban for the visit of Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds.

Midfielder David Davis is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up as Blues seek a first win in eight games.

Leeds playmaker Samuel Saiz is back after two games out with a calf issue.

Ronaldo Vieira will be assessed after suffering a knock in the 2-1 win at Burton on Boxing Day, while Stuart Dallas could be missing again.

Dallas scored twice in Leeds' 2-1 victory at St Andrew's in April 2016 - one of three wins in the Yorkshire side's last four unbeaten visits.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga continued his comeback with a 15-minute spell off the bench against the Brewers and is pushing for a start for fifth-placed Leeds.

SAM's prediction Home win 31% Draw 29% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts