Barnsley v Reading

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw will look to add to his eight league goals this campaign

Barnsley could hand a first start since November to centre-back Angus MacDonald for the visit of Reading.

Midfielder Stevie Mallan looks set to continue after his debut on Boxing Day while Brad Potts (virus) may return.

Reading midfielder Liam Kelly (illness) missed the trip to Bristol City on Tuesday but is in contention to return.

Fellow midfielders John Swift (hamstring), George Evans (thigh) and Garath McCleary will all be assessed before the trip to Oakwell.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 28% Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Players are very disappointed at not getting results of late, but the confidence is there and they know what they can do.

"Sometimes you need to have that bit of luck to score, finish or be clinical and that makes it easier to play games.

"You always want to win games and, if you're not, it's very frustrating. If you start losing a couple in a row, every game becomes more important.

"But we try not to put the emphasis on that and stay together and in the moment."

Match facts