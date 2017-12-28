Championship
Barnsley15:00Reading
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Reading

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw
Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw will look to add to his eight league goals this campaign
Barnsley could hand a first start since November to centre-back Angus MacDonald for the visit of Reading.

Midfielder Stevie Mallan looks set to continue after his debut on Boxing Day while Brad Potts (virus) may return.

Reading midfielder Liam Kelly (illness) missed the trip to Bristol City on Tuesday but is in contention to return.

Fellow midfielders John Swift (hamstring), George Evans (thigh) and Garath McCleary will all be assessed before the trip to Oakwell.

SAM's prediction
Home win 36%Draw 28%Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Players are very disappointed at not getting results of late, but the confidence is there and they know what they can do.

"Sometimes you need to have that bit of luck to score, finish or be clinical and that makes it easier to play games.

"You always want to win games and, if you're not, it's very frustrating. If you start losing a couple in a row, every game becomes more important.

"But we try not to put the emphasis on that and stay together and in the moment."

Match facts

  • Barnsley are winless in six home league matches (D1 L5) against Reading, since winning 3-0 in August 1996 in the season they won promotion to the Premier League.
  • The Royals have kept eight clean sheets in their last 13 league games against the Tykes (W8 D3 L2).
  • Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently on the longest winless run in the Championship, having not won any of their last nine games in the competition (D3 L6).
  • Dave Edwards has been involved in five goals in his last two Championship appearances against Barnsley (three goals, two assists).
  • The Tykes have conceded a league-high 22 goals in the first half this term, despite only two of those coming in the first 15 minutes.
  • 72% of Reading's goals in the Championship this term have been scored in the second half (21 of 29); a league-high proportion.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

