Hull City v Fulham
Hull City's top scorer Jarrod Bowen could start against Fulham, having had to make do with a place on the bench for the Tigers' past two matches.
Jon Toral is likely to miss out after sustaining a knock against Derby on Boxing Day, while Kamil Grosicki (ankle) will be assessed.
Aboubakar Kamara is being monitored by Fulham after missing the 4-2 win at Cardiff because of illness.
Rui Fonte and Lucas Piazon may also be recalled by the Cottagers.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 34%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 38%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Hull have won their last four home league matches against Fulham - the Cottagers' last league win there came at Boothferry Park in October 1996.
- Fulham have beaten Hull twice in 2017 - winning in the FA Cup in January and in the Championship in September - and last beat an opponent three times in a calendar year in 2014 against Norwich.
- After scoring three times in a win over Brentford in Nigel Adkins' first game in charge, Hull have failed to find the net in each of their three games since (D1 L2).
- Slavisa Jokanovic's side are looking to record three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since April (a run of four wins).
- Twelve different Hull players have scored a league goal at the KCOM Stadium this season - only Brentford have had as many different scorers in home fixtures (also 12).
- Ryan Sessegnon has been directly involved in five of Fulham's last nine away goals in the Championship (four goals and one assist).