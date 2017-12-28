Championship
Hull15:00Fulham
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Fulham

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic
Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham are 11th in the Championship, having reached the play-off semi-finals last season
Hull City's top scorer Jarrod Bowen could start against Fulham, having had to make do with a place on the bench for the Tigers' past two matches.

Jon Toral is likely to miss out after sustaining a knock against Derby on Boxing Day, while Kamil Grosicki (ankle) will be assessed.

Aboubakar Kamara is being monitored by Fulham after missing the 4-2 win at Cardiff because of illness.

Rui Fonte and Lucas Piazon may also be recalled by the Cottagers.

MATCH FACTS

  • Hull have won their last four home league matches against Fulham - the Cottagers' last league win there came at Boothferry Park in October 1996.
  • Fulham have beaten Hull twice in 2017 - winning in the FA Cup in January and in the Championship in September - and last beat an opponent three times in a calendar year in 2014 against Norwich.
  • After scoring three times in a win over Brentford in Nigel Adkins' first game in charge, Hull have failed to find the net in each of their three games since (D1 L2).
  • Slavisa Jokanovic's side are looking to record three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since April (a run of four wins).
  • Twelve different Hull players have scored a league goal at the KCOM Stadium this season - only Brentford have had as many different scorers in home fixtures (also 12).
  • Ryan Sessegnon has been directly involved in five of Fulham's last nine away goals in the Championship (four goals and one assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

