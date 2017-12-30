League One
MK Dons0Peterborough0

Milton Keynes Dons v Peterborough United

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 4Walsh
  • 12Golbourne
  • 8Cissé
  • 18McGrandles
  • 26Gilbey
  • 9Sow
  • 10Aneke
  • 11Pawlett

Substitutes

  • 5Wootton
  • 6Upson
  • 7Ariyibi
  • 13Sietsma
  • 14Agard
  • 15Seager
  • 16Muirhead

Peterborough

  • 1Bond
  • 17Penny
  • 5Tafazolli
  • 27Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 20Doughty
  • 42Grant
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 8Forrester
  • 11Maddison
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 2Shephard
  • 16Morias
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 19Kanu
  • 21Anderson
  • 25O'Malley
  • 32Freestone
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Live Text

Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Conor McGrandles.

Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury24147330141649
3Blackburn24146442202248
4Scunthorpe25137534201446
5Bradford2513483731643
6Peterborough2511684235739
7Portsmouth25123102927239
8Rotherham25114104133837
9Charlton2410773130137
10Oxford Utd258983635133
11Doncaster2596102827133
12Southend258892938-932
13Walsall2471073031-131
14Fleetwood2587103338-531
15Blackpool2578103034-429
16Bristol Rovers2592143341-829
17Gillingham2561092326-328
18Oldham2577113846-828
19Plymouth2577112332-928
20MK Dons2569102635-927
21Wimbledon2466121829-1124
22Northampton2566131942-2324
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2446141935-1618
View full League One table

