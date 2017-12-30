First Half begins.
Southend United v Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 5Ferdinand
- 3Coker
- 44Wright
- 18Leonard
- 4Wordsworth
- 11McLaughlin
- 10Cox
- 50Ranger
Substitutes
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 16Yearwood
- 17McGlashan
- 27Kyprianou
- 31Robinson
- 48White
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13Bolton
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 4Godfrey
- 7Whalley
- 8Ogogo
- 23Rodman
- 20Nolan
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 2Riley
- 10Dodds
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 17Adams
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.