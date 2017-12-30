First Half begins.
Oldham Athletic v Bristol Rovers
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 2Dummigan
- 26Clarke
- 40Bryan
- 23Hunt
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 16Menig
- 30Obadeyi
- 27Nepomuceno
- 10Holloway
Substitutes
- 5Gerrard
- 7Flynn
- 9Davies
- 12Wilson
- 28Green
- 29Byrne
- 37Maouche
Bristol Rovers
- 21Smith
- 20Bola
- 4Lockyer
- 6Sweeney
- 3Brown
- 24Sinclair
- 22Partington
- 8O Clarke
- 10Bodin
- 9Harrison
- 7Sercombe
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 11Nichols
- 14Lines
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 30Gaffney
- 37Menayese
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.