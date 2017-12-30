League Two
Grimsby0Accrington0

Grimsby Town v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 30Killip
  • 12Mills
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Collins
  • 2Davies
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 8Rose
  • 19Summerfield
  • 27Dembele
  • 10Jones
  • 29Matt

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 7Berrett
  • 9Hooper
  • 14Osborne
  • 17Cardwell
  • 21Vernon
  • 25Woolford

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 26Johnson
  • 3Hughes
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 4Donacien
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 6Nolan
  • 11McConville
  • 10Jackson
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 14Leacock-McLeod
  • 15Sykes
  • 16Stryjek
  • 19Wilks
  • 20Ogle
  • 41Hmami
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton25157358193952
2Notts County25139343251848
3Lincoln City25118631191241
4Wycombe25118643321141
5Colchester2511773527840
6Exeter2412483229340
7Coventry2511682618839
8Mansfield2591153327638
9Accrington2411583530538
10Newport259973228436
11Swindon24113103533236
12Cambridge2510692330-736
13Carlisle259883633335
14Grimsby259882629-335
15Cheltenham2587103133-231
16Stevenage2587103237-531
17Port Vale2585122533-829
18Crawley2577112230-828
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2582152639-1326
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Barnet2556142435-1121
23Chesterfield2556142646-2021
24Forest Green2456132343-2021
