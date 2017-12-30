First Half begins.
Carlisle United v Coventry City
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 17Brown
- 19Lambe
- 8Jones
- 11Devitt
- 3Grainger
- 9Hope
- 14Bennett
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Cosgrove
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 21Etuhu
- 22Bacon
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 12Davies
- 3Stokes
- 22Kelly-Evans
- 8Doyle
- 26Shipley
- 30Bayliss
- 10McNulty
- 16Beavon
Substitutes
- 9Biamou
- 13O'Brien
- 15Hyam
- 18Nazon
- 24Haynes
- 31Stevenson
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.