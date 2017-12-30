Goal! Cambridge United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0. George Maris (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jevani Brown.
Cambridge United v Crewe Alexandra
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 6Legge
- 12Taft
- 5Taylor
- 4Deegan
- 18Maris
- 19Amoo
- 20Brown
- 21Elito
- 9Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 10Azeez
- 13Mitov
- 14Ibehre
- 15Osadebe
- 16O'Neil
- 24Davies
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 27Stubbs
- 12Nolan
- 6Raynes
- 3Bakayogo
- 28Grant
- 14Ainley
- 18Pickering
- 20Kirk
- 9Dagnall
- 10Bowery
Substitutes
- 2Ng
- 4Walker
- 7Porter
- 11Cooper
- 13Richards
- 16Lowery
- 24Reilly
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Live Text
Goal!
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.