Wycombe Wanderers v Mansfield Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|24
|15
|6
|3
|58
|19
|39
|51
|2
|Notts County
|24
|13
|8
|3
|43
|25
|18
|47
|3
|Lincoln City
|24
|11
|7
|6
|31
|19
|12
|40
|4
|Wycombe
|24
|11
|7
|6
|43
|32
|11
|40
|5
|Colchester
|24
|11
|6
|7
|35
|27
|8
|39
|6
|Exeter
|23
|12
|3
|8
|32
|29
|3
|39
|7
|Coventry
|24
|11
|5
|8
|26
|18
|8
|38
|8
|Mansfield
|24
|9
|10
|5
|33
|27
|6
|37
|9
|Accrington
|23
|11
|4
|8
|35
|30
|5
|37
|10
|Newport
|24
|9
|8
|7
|32
|28
|4
|35
|11
|Swindon
|23
|11
|2
|10
|35
|33
|2
|35
|12
|Carlisle
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|33
|3
|34
|13
|Grimsby
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|34
|14
|Cambridge
|24
|9
|6
|9
|22
|30
|-8
|33
|15
|Cheltenham
|24
|8
|6
|10
|31
|33
|-2
|30
|16
|Stevenage
|24
|8
|6
|10
|32
|37
|-5
|30
|17
|Port Vale
|24
|8
|4
|12
|25
|33
|-8
|28
|18
|Crawley
|24
|7
|6
|11
|22
|30
|-8
|27
|19
|Yeovil
|25
|7
|6
|12
|35
|45
|-10
|27
|20
|Crewe
|24
|8
|2
|14
|26
|38
|-12
|26
|21
|Morecambe
|25
|6
|7
|12
|24
|36
|-12
|25
|22
|Barnet
|24
|5
|5
|14
|24
|35
|-11
|20
|23
|Chesterfield
|24
|5
|5
|14
|26
|46
|-20
|20
|24
|Forest Green
|23
|5
|5
|13
|23
|43
|-20
|20
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.