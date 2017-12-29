Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Hibs beat Kilmarnock 3-0 in October

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon could be without two of his key attacking threats for the visit of Kilmarnock.

Brandon Barker has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered against Hearts while fellow winger Martin Boyle faces a late fitness test after taking a knock to his ankle.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley is expected to feature despite a dead leg.

A sickness bug means winger Dom Thomas and midfielder Dean Hawkshaw are doubts for Kilmarnock.

Winger Greg Kiltie will remain out until after the winter break, while Gordon Greer, Iain Wilson and Steven Smith remain sidelined.

Hibernian have lost just one of their past nine top-flight meetings with Kilmarnock, scoring 17 whilst conceding only eight times in those games combined.

Both teams have found the net in Hibs' past five league games at Easter Road.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has scored five goals in five league games this December, more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie won their last visit to Easter Road - in 2014.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I think it's been a great year. We've had two semi-finals, a promotion - which was the be-all and end-all - and are guaranteed fourth in the league going into the break.

"We have assets in the team, are healthy off the field and playing a good brand of football.

"How we top that, I don't know, because eventually there will be a plateau or a glass ceiling because you can't always compete with the Glasgow clubs and Aberdeen are very strong as well, but we are right in the mix, which is very pleasing from our point of view."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "The objective when I came in was to make sure we stay in the Premiership and that's still the objective.

"Although we did touch the giddy heights of the top six, we're still only eight points off bottom spot so we can't get carried away.

"Eight points is not insurmountable and until it is, we'll always be looking behind us."